Canfield superintendent named to juvenile trauma council

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Superintendent Alex Geordan was invited to serve on a county board addressing teens in crisis.

The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Mahoning County Juvenile Court asked Geordan to serve as a board member on the Mahoning County Community’s Juvenile Trauma-Informed Council.

Over 200 individuals representing various agencies and schools in the community meet to strengthen the council’s efforts.

Trauma is a normal human response to threatening and stressful situations. But for many, those responses can be overwhelming, especially for children. The council aims to help students cope with those stressors.

“Understanding the implications of trauma in our students’ lives is part of the educational process. We must be able to identify and help not only our students but their families as well. I am honored to be part of this Board and believe by collectively addressing trauma we will strengthen our community,” Geordan said.

Mahoning County Juvenile Judge Theresa Dellick said Geordan’s leadership in education makes him a perfect fit.

“Mr. Geordan has been a leader in education on the topic of trauma and its effect on students. His experience and education have been beneficial. With his direction, practical policies and practices are being developed and implemented,” Dellick said.

The appointment comes as Geordan has been embroiled in a controversy within the Canfield School District.

Some board members and Canfield’s police chief accused Geordan of mishandling a threat made against another student in September.

Police and some board members say Geordan downplayed the incident and did not take the appropriate steps, utilizing the school’s resource officer and informing parents appropriately.

Charges were not filed and no disciplinary actions were taken against Geordan. However, the middle school’s assistant principal, Michale Flood, was suspended for two days over the incident.

A report from the police department suggests the district develop a strategy to better handle incidents in the future.