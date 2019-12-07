Canfield students use ‘gingerbread’ houses for geometry lesson

Once the gingerbread houses are pieced together, the kids will decorate them and take them home for the holidays

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Remember struggling with math, thinking you’ll never understand or use the information? Second graders in Canfield were learning Friday — and it was fun.

Teachers are helping them build gingerbread houses to give to their parents as gifts, but they have to use math to make it happen.

Former school board member Barry Tancer is helping them understand pentagons, quadrilaterals and other geometric shapes.

Tancer started helping with this lesson years ago when his wife was teaching in Canfield.

“The kids are able to define some vocabulary with that and then also, he’ll ask, ‘How many groups of 20 are we going to need to decorate?’ So they’ll do some multiplication,” said teacher Stephanie Maurer.

Once the gingerbread houses are pieced together, the kids will decorate them and take them home for the holidays.