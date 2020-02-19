Canfield student accused of recording another boy in bathroom

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield High School student faces a criminal charge after he was accused of recording another student in the restroom.

Police learned about the accusations on February 6. The victim’s parent reported that his son was in a stall in the restroom on January 31 when it happened.

According to a police report, the 16-year-old suspect was showing the video to other students. Police charged him with pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The school district released the following response in regard to the allegations: