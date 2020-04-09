Canfield searches for new school board member again

This is the third time in four months that the district is looking for fill seats on its board

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Board of Education is searching for a new member.

They are accepting applications to fill the unexpired term of Mike Roussos.

Applications can be found on the Canfield schools website.

Letters of interest accompanied by the completed application form and a statement detailing qualifications to serve on the Board is due by April 18 and should be addressed to Board President David Wilkeson at dwilkeson@canfieldschools.net.

This is the third time in four months that the district is looking for fill seats on its board. Board members Craig Olson and Phil Bova resigned in December. Those positions were filled by Nader Atway and Jennifer Klucher.