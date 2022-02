CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s going to be a special announcement in Canfield Wednesday night.

The school district is joining city officials to make the announcement.

All we know is they’re revealing some kind of partnership, tied “directly to the future growth of Canfield.”

It’s happening at 5:30 p.m. at Canfield High School.

The regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.