CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Local School District is holding meetings as it begins to create its new five-year Strategic Plan.

The district is inviting parents, guardians and residents to the meetings on Tuesday or Thursday, at 9 a.m. in person or 6 p.m. virtually.

The in-person meeting will be held in the Media Center at Canfield High School located at 100 Cardinal Drive. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering and will need to present a valid photo ID upon entry.

Below is the information to join the virtual meetings:

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 18:

by Zoom or phone 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 932-8384-4240

Passcode: 932400

At 6 p.m.Tuesday, January 18:

by Google Meet or by Zoom or by phone at +1 470-485-0723 (PIN: 511055736)

At 6 p.m. Thursday, January 20:

by Google Meet or by Zoom or by phone +1 518-552-0126 (PIN: 661744352)