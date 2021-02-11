Canfield schools noncommittal on spring concerts

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The superintendent of Canfield schools responded Thursday to a request from a group of parents and students who want to hold band concerts this year.
The group addressed the school board Wednesday night, asking for the spring concerts to be allowed, comparing them to sporting events that are being permitted to take place.
Superintendent Joe Knoll issued a statement in which he was noncommittal to the idea.
I plan to follow the same protocol as used in the fall to make a decision moving forward. It includes meeting with our musical staff, reviewing safety guidelines, updated research, collaborating with my superintendent colleagues across the county, reaching out to music directors from institutions of higher learning, and finally seeking guidance from our local public health department. We will continue to look at the data and guidelines to make a decision that is in the best interest of our students, staff, and the Canfield communitySuperintendent Joe Knoll, Canfield Local School District