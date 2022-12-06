CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Schools will hold another of its “community awareness” meetings to discuss new school facilities in the district.

The public meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the high school auditorium.

Community members will be briefed about the conditions in each school building, can ask questions, will participate in a building tour and learn about the next steps in the facility planning process and how to become involved in the process.

The event is open to any Canfield School District resident.

The meeting is the fourth that the district has held so far on the topic.