Canfield Schools focus on training after investigation into superintendent

Police said the superintendent mishandled a school threat so the district trained administrators in identifying threats and determining their seriousness

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield School Board had a work session Tuesday night on the heels of an investigation report accusing the superintendent of misleading the district about a threat. Leaders said there’s room for improvement and they’re taking steps toward that.

Right before the regularly scheduled work session, Canfield’s mayor and Board of Education President David Wilkeson read statements to members of the media.

“The Canfield Local School Board of Education received an investigation report provided by the Canfield Police Department concerning an incident that occurred at the district on September 12, 2019 involving middle school students,” Wilkeson said.

The incident was one student threated to shoot another student.

After the investigation, police said Superintendent Alex Geordan did mishandle the incident but no legal action will be taken.

“The findings of the report establish that no criminal acts were committed by district personnel and further concludes that no charges will be filed against Canfield Local Schools or any district official,” Wilkeson said.

But he said communication could be better.

“Unfortunately, recent events have revealed that the relationship between district administrators and the police department must be improved and clear lines of communication must be established.”

It was recommended the district develop a way to handle a threat if it was to come up again.

District administration attended a Stop School Violence Threat Assessment training.

“Where administrators learned effective strategies on how to identify a threat and determine its seriousness among other prevention interventions,” Wilkeson said.

“I feel very confident that we are moving forward from this incident and that any adjustments that need to be made are being made or already in place, and that lessons have been learned,” Mayor Richard Duffett said.

Legally, the board could not make an official decision Tuesday night. The next chance it has is Wednesday night at the school board meeting.