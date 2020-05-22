Canfield School Board picks next superintendent

His contract is expected to be approved during the next board meeting on May 26

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Local School Board of Education made its pick in its superintendent search.

The board has chosen Joe Knoll to lead the district, replacing Interim Superintendent John Tullio.

Knoll’s three-year contract isn’t official yet; though it’s expected to be approved at the next board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

“We chose Knoll for his extensive educational administrative experience, his commitment to innovation and his outstanding skills in communication and relationship building,” said Board President Dave Wilkeson.

Over the past eight years, Knoll has served as the Marlington Local School District as superintendent. During his tenure, he implemented a 1:1 technology plan for all students, created the Dukes Digital Academy, implemented STEM programming throughout the school district and developed an Engineering Fabrication lab.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next superintendent of Canfield Local Schools,” Knoll said. “Canfield has a rich tradition of academic excellence. I am looking forward to working with the Board of Education, administration, teachers, staff and students in furthering student performance at all levels.”

The Canfield Board hired CF Educational Solutions to assist in the search.