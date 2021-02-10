Canfield School Board member ‘outraged’ other local districts got more federal aid

Local News

He pointed out that Canfield received $617,000 and Youngstown received $22 million

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Canfield School Board member Dave Wilkeson

Credit: WKBN

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – At a meeting Wednesday night, Canfield School Board member Dave Wilkeson said he was “outraged” by what he called an “inequity” in the funding of federal money recently given to school districts.

He pointed out that Canfield received $617,000, Austintown received $2.8 million and Boardman received $3.1 million. But he was really outraged that Youngstown received $22 million — 35 times what Canfield received.

Wilkeson wasn’t outraged at the Youngstown City Schools, but rather, the federal government.

“I can’t believe that the federal government expected these dollars to be windfalls for certain districts where other districts like ours are still in the red in our spending because of the pandemic. We should be outraged,” he said.

The money was divided up by the State of Ohio according to poverty levels in each district. Wilkeson said he understands that districts with higher poverty levels will have more expenses because of the pandemic, though.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com