Canfield salon takes a chance, expands business despite pandemic

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local salon owner has taken a leap of faith and decided to expand her business, even during a pandemic.

Suite Magnolia’s is a sister salon of Magnolia’s on the Green.

Co-owner Pam DeLisio says they have seen such an overflow at the first shop that it only made sense to open a second location.

Suite Magnolia’s is located right on the green in Canfield.

It will be a rental salon with seven chairs available. They are also welcoming new nail techs and stylists who are interested in working for themselves.

“We decided during COVID, there was a turn in the industry where more and more people wanted to be their own boss, be able to come and go when they please. This spot, which is the old Mr Herbert’s, came available and we decided to take the chance and open Suite Magnolia’s,” DeLisio said.

The salon will also sell clothing as well as give B12 shots and vitamin D shots.