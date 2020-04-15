Canfield Rotary helping struggling families buy groceries

Applications are available at local churches and online, and can be dropped off at the fire station on Herbert Road

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Canfield Rotary have come up with an idea they hope will catch on.

They’ve established a COVID-19 Response Program to help Canfield families who are having trouble buying groceries because of lost jobs or wage cuts.

Applications are available at local churches and online, and can be dropped off at the fire station on Herbert Road.

Fill out an application for food assistance

Food vouchers to local grocery stores will then be given to those who qualify.

Rotary members are also looking to connect donors with families in need. You can learn more on the project’s website.

Organizers are hoping other Rotary organizations in the area will be able to put together their own programs in their communities.