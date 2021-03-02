Canfield roads to close later than expected for Turnpike Bridge work

Canfield roads will be closed later in March and April while crews do work on the Turnpike Bridge

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Canfield roads will be closed later in March and April while crews do work on the Turnpike Bridge.

Turner Road will be closed near the Kirk Road intersection at the Turnpike Bridge, beginning Monday, March 22 for approximately two weeks.

The detour route will be from Turner Road to New Road to 46 to Kirk Road.

Beginning Monday, April 5, Kirk Road will be closed near the Turner Road intersection at the Turnpike Bridge for approximately two weeks.

The detour route will be Kirk Road to Route 46 to New Road to Turner Road.

This closure will be for necessary pier work done on the Turnpike Bridge.