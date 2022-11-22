CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say two men who were convicted of prior felonies were found with marijuana and guns during a traffic stop in Canfield.

Edward Desantis, Jr., 33, of Youngstown, is charged with improper handling of a firearm, drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and a window tint violation.

The passenger, Wayne Vaughn, 34, also of Youngstown, is charged with improper handling of a firearm and drug abuse.

According to a police report, the men were in a car that was pulled over by Canfield police just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 13. The report states that an officer stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of Gionino’s Pizza on E. Main Street after noticing that the vehicle’s windows were darkly tinted.

Police said the driver, Desantis, had numerous suspensions on his license, and the vehicle smelled like marijuana. According to the report, Desantis admitted that there was a bag of marijuana in the car, as well as a handgun under the front passenger seat.

Police reported finding two loaded handguns under the passenger’s seat, as well as a pipe with burnt marijuana residue in a bag in the backseat.

Desantis denied that either of the guns belonged to him, according to the report. Police said Vaughn admitted that he had possession of one of the guns in the vehicle, though he was recently released from prison after a 10-year sentence, according to the report.

Police said both Desantis and Vaughn have prior felony convictions, which makes possession of a firearm illegal.

The men were charged and released at the scene, and the guns were confiscated.

Desantis pleaded not guilty to the charges last Tuesday, and a preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 16.

Vaughn is also scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 16.