Canfield Police offering free child safe gun lock

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - You can pick up a free device meant to keep guns out of the hands of children.

In a Facebook post, the Canfield Police Department says it's participating in Project Childsafe.

Friday, they're giving away a free cable-style gun locking device.

It's to help make sure firearms are properly stored and don't lead to a potentially deadly accident.

To pick one up, just head to the police department.