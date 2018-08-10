Local News

Canfield Police offering free child safe gun lock

Friday, they're giving away a free cable-style gun locking device

By:

Posted: Aug 10, 2018 10:40 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 10, 2018 10:46 AM EDT

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - You can pick up a free device meant to keep guns out of the hands of children.

In a Facebook post, the Canfield Police Department says it's participating in Project Childsafe.

Friday, they're giving away a free cable-style gun locking device.

It's to help make sure firearms are properly stored and don't lead to a potentially deadly accident.

To pick one up, just head to the police department.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories