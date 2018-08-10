Canfield Police offering free child safe gun lock
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - You can pick up a free device meant to keep guns out of the hands of children.
In a Facebook post, the Canfield Police Department says it's participating in Project Childsafe.
Friday, they're giving away a free cable-style gun locking device.
It's to help make sure firearms are properly stored and don't lead to a potentially deadly accident.
To pick one up, just head to the police department.