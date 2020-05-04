Canfield police honor graduating seniors

They just revealed special decals on their cruisers

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield police are honoring seniors in a special way.

As officers drive through the city 24/7, everyone who sees them will be reminded of the senior class and their resiliency.

Patrolman Steve Garstka is also the Canfield High School resource officer.

He’s been with this group for nine years and wants to show them his support.

“These kids–it’s unfortunate they’re missing out on prom and graduation and just being together,” Garstka said. “I want to let them know I’m definitely there for them.”

They also created an Instagram account.

Seniors can submit a photo with their college choice and share with everyone.