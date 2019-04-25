Canfield owner says coyote took dog

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - Canfield police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a dog whose owners says it was taken by a coyote.

The woman said she put her dog out Thursday morning on in the area of Greenmont Drive and then saw the coyote running off with her pet.

Detective Josh Wells said they are working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to track down the animal and potentially set a trap.

Anyone who spots the dog or coyote is asked to call police at (330) 533-4903.