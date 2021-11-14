Canfield organization hosts pancake breakfast, raising funds for special city projects

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Canfield is hosting a big pancake breakfast Sunday in an effort to raise money for a special project.

The annual event is happening at Canfield High School from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it costs $10 for adults, free for kids.

They’re serving up some pancakes to raise money for the Canfield Green Gazebo, which sits right in the middle of town. Lots of community events are held there.

The structure is getting older and isn’t quite big enough to hold certain events. But this weekend they’re unveiling and showcasing plans for a brand new gazebo that will be built in the Village green. The plans showed the new gazebo is modeled closely after its two former designs, which was important.

“Central park, where the gazebo sits, is iconic in its images that people have when they think of Canfield,” said John Orsini, the gazebo architect.

They hope to improve the electrical work and add an A-D-A ramp, in addition to making the gazebo wider to hold more people. With the current structure, city manager Wade Calhoun says they try to host one event a month. With the remodel he looks forward to hosting more events here.

“The idea would be to have those occurring on a more continual basis. Whether it’s every week, or every other week, but I think enhancing the gazebo gives us the ability to do that,” Calhoun said.

Nicole Ramson is the pancake breakfast chairwoman. She said there is a drive-thru option at the high school, but also a place to sit down to enjoy breakfast.

“It’s an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet with pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, peaches and various toppings and beverages,” Ramson said. “Last time we had 450 people come through. It was a little bigger last time pre-COVID; we were allowed to do more with entertainment and things like that. This year it is simply a breakfast. We appreciate anybody’s support.”

Right now they have roughly half of the funds needed to complete the gazebo. City council member Anthony Nacarato says it won’t be too long until they begin the project.

“We are hoping to break ground after the holidays and start the new project. So, we’re going to move forward to figure out how we want to raise the rest of the funding,” Nacarato said.