Canfield organization holds first-ever Halloween event for kids

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — To get in the Halloween spirit, there was a community Trunk or Treat in Canfield Saturday.

The event was put together by the Oddfellows Lodge and Rebekah Assembly of Canfield.

Candy was passed out to trunk-or-treaters from 2 to 5 p.m.

Kids could decorate pumpkins, play games or jump around in the bounce house. They could also pay a visit to the Wicked Witch in the Haunted Gazebo.

“It’s important to be safe for our children, so it’s a safe event and our community comes together and shows that we’re just here to be a part of it,” said Canfield Oddfellows Noble Grand Roger Parson.

It was their first day of what the organization hopes to be an annual event.

