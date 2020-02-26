Canfield officials ask magistrate to shut down Colonial Motel, citing violations

Officials want the motel emptied of residents until the violations are fixed

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A motel in Canfield could be forced to close until health and safety violations are fixed.

Officials from Canfield Township and the Cardinal Joint Fire District went to Court Wednesday morning. They asked a Magistrate to order the Colonial Motel on US-224 to be closed indefinitely.

The property had more than 20 “major violations” since last October. They say few significant repairs have been made.

WKBN also learned that the motel’s state license to operate expired last month.

“They’re gonna have to obtain that, and so they’re in the process. The fire department’s the one that’s shutting down the Colonial Motel. There’s ongoing violations there; that’s what precipitated this,” said Attorney Chip Comstock.

