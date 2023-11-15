CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has a legacy forest at Mill Creek Metroparks’ Collier Preserve.

The forest recognizes the university’s first-year students. FirstEnergy has donated 1,6700 trees for planting there.

On Thursday, dozens of volunteers from FirstEnergy and YSU will plant the hardwood trees across the 300-acre preserve.

Since 2021, FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 60,000 trees throughout its six-state service territory, including more than 5,000 trees here in the Mahoning Valley.

Collier Preserve is located at 2819 Western Reserve Road in Canfield, near the intersection of Western Reserve and New Buffalo roads.

For three years, students and volunteers have planted a tree for every incoming freshman at the university.