CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Start brainstorming! There is another chance to name one of the area’s snowplows.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission’s third annual “Name-a-Snowplow” contest is set to begin on Oct. 16. The name submission period ends Nov. 15.

Commission officials will then select 30 names for a public vote. The voting period runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6, 2023.

The eight snowplow names receiving the most votes will be announced as the winners on Dec. 11, 2023.

Each winner will receive a $100 gift card, courtesy of the Ohio Turnpike.

The eight names will then be assigned to snowplow trucks in service at maintenance buildings along the Ohio Turnpike, including locally in Canfield.

For inspiration, the Ohio Turnpike Commission has a list of its past winners on its website.