CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is in two weeks and workers are needed.

The fair runs for six days over Labor Day weekend and over 300,000 people are expected.

Several positions are open in ticket sales, parking and other employment. The pay will depend on the job you get.

“We’d like to hire for parking attendants and ushers. The parking attendants get $125 a day. If they work six days, that’s $750. With the ushers, it’s a little more limited. They work the four shows, but they do get into the shows for free. And both parkers and ushers get into the fair for free, so you get paid to go to the fair,” said Chuck Booth, Canfield Fair Board director.

If you want to work at the fair, you can stop by the administration building and pick up an application, or give them a call.