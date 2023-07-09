CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — WKBN meteorologist Jim Loboy wrapped up his charity run early Sunday afternoon, making big strides toward helping a local woman’s road to recovery.

The charity run was to benefit Kelly Long, a local woman who recently underwent a kidney transplant.

Loboy ran 52 miles in total this weekend and raised over $5,000 so far to help Long cover medical expenses. He crossed the finish line Sunday at Walnut Grove Park off state Route 46 in Canfield.

“I usually don’t get emotional, but I was just welling up,” Loboy said. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, but I’m done now. Kelly’s battle — she is going to wake up to it tomorrow, and I’m going to be done running.”

Loboy said he’s very grateful for the community support and all the donations are still being counted.