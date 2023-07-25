CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new warning for those who can vegetables at home.

This year, you cannot just grab a plastic jar of vinegar or even pickling vinegar without checking the label.

Safe pickling requires 5% acidity, and for the first time, we are seeing 4% acidity vinegar on the shelves. While you might think 1% doesn’t make a difference, it does.

It’s the difference between safe and unsafe pickled veggies.

Carl Angiuli, with Angiuli’s Farm Market, said that 4% is really only good for salad dressing. He says it’s not worth taking the chance because your vegetables will spoil.

“Your lids will pop, it won’t seal so you go through all that time and money to get your goods put together and they go bad,” said Angiuli.

Some other safe canning practices include ensuring your jars are sanitized and making sure the rubber seal underneath your lid is secure.