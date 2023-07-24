CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Things are getting electric at the Mahoning County Career (MCCTC) and Technical Center.

Monday was the first day of a three-day workshop by AVI.

Local mechanics and MCCTC instructors learned how to fix common problems with electric vehicles and how to safely work with the batteries as they broke down a hybrid Prius.

It’s the first time that the technical center has held the workshop. Organizers say their goal is to keep up with the fast changes in the automotive industry.

“Ten years from now, they will be abundant, and they’re going to need repairs and preventative maintenance and things of that nature, but we need to train people to be ready for that,” said Jim Jarvis, MCCTC training coordinator.

“You’re dealing with 224-plus volts up to 800 volts, and it can kill you, you know. Not to minimize it at all; it’s definitely dangerous, and training is definitely the way to go,” said Victor Yancar, a mechanic with West Side Tire.

AVI instructors also teach them what tools they need, which can be prohibitively expensive for shops.

The training runs through Wednesday.