CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield native Shannon Hephner needs a new kidney.

She’s dealt with kidney dysfunction for years. Hephner was diagnosed with IGA Nephropathy, an autoimmune disorder that impacts the kidneys, 6 years ago.

“It was really scary because I didn’t know what the future would hold. I knew that me and my husband eventually wanted to get married — we weren’t even engaged at that point,” Shannon Hephner said.

For years, Shannon was able to manage her condition though medicine and living a healthy lifestyle.

Hephner now lives in Chicago with her husband. Within the last year, Shannon decided she wanted to start a family, a longtime goal of hers.

“We ended up adjusting all my medications, and the medications were not working well for me,” Shannon Hephner said. “At that point, my kidneys were too scarred.”

But then, someone stepped in to help.

“My mom was generous enough to come forward to donate her kidney, and we were super excited — we thought it was going to be our go, because she was our blood type,” Shannon Hephner said.

Through many tests, Shannon’s mother Diane learned she had a mass on her kidney that needed removed, disqualifying her as a potential donor for her daughter.

“It’s time, Shannon has to have a kidney,” Diane Hephner said.

Shannon Hephner is on a waiting list for the time being. In order to have a successful kidney transplant, the blood types must be compatible. If they are not, the Hephner women can go through what’s called a swap: Donor 1, not compatible with Recipient 1, can donate their kidney to Recipient 2 and vice versa. This creates two simultaneous kidney transplants.

The National Kidney Foundation says over 90,000 people are on a transplant wait list.

“It’s a very selfless act, and I think the person on the other end will be forever grateful,” Shannon Hephner said.

Shannon is hopeful that once she receives a new kidney, she’ll be able to start a family.

To learn more about Shannon Hephner’s story, or to find out ways you can help, visit her website here.