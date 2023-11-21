CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A local parish is continuing its tradition of helping our local soup kitchens.

On Tuesday, St. Michael’s in Canfield is holding its annual “Turkey Connection.”

Church members and other volunteers bring in the bird, plus all the side dishes, like stuffing, mashed potatoes and pies.

It’s all divided up, then donated to three Youngstown soup kitchens to serve on Wednesday. It has been a tradition for over 40 years.

For the first time, the meal will be served a day before Thanksgiving because the WRTA does not run on the holiday.