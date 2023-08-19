CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man faces multiple charges after he kicked two police officers, bit a victim three times, and then tried to bite officers, according to a police report.

Police reported to the 500 block of Blueberry Hill Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday for the report of a domestic incident.

When police arrived on scene, they heard screaming inside the house.

An officer on scene approached suspect William Hudock, who kicked the officer in the vest and ran away, according to the report.

When police caught up to Hudock, he was “sinking his teeth” into the arm of a victim, according to the report.

Reports say police told Hudock to stop and he did not. Police then used a stun gun on Hudock. He then fell to the ground.

After Hudock was handcuffed, he tried to bite an officer and then spit on him. He also attempted to headbutt the officer, according to the report.

While walking to the police car, Hudock also kicked another officer in the knee, according to the report.

When police talked to the victim, they found fresh bite marks also on his chest and back.

Hudock faces charges of assault on a peace officer and domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday and is due back in court this coming Tuesday for his pretrial.