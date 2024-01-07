CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Pastel florals and lots of alternative dresses are some of the trends at Evaline’s Bridal show this year.

“We’re introducing some colors, some florals. We have black wedding gowns. We have lots of sheer dresses, but we also have a lot of plain, simple, elegant [dresses] with a lot of pearl detail,” said Lori Dubasik of Evaline’s Bridal.

But vendors say 2024 is the year of the budget-conscious bride.

“Our costs have definitely gone up. We try to keep everything as cost-effective as it can,” said Kennedy Johnson of Heritage Florist in Cortland.

Johnson said there are lots of alternatives for brides to keep costs down.

“We can offer a lot of cost-decreasing alternatives. A lot of people will come in and say they really want peonies and we can absolutely do that. But then I offer different alternatives for decor pieces so we can kind of save a little bit of money there,” Johnson said.

Bakers like Sweet Grace Anna’s do their best to work with everyone’s budgets but say clients are feeling the effects of rising costs.

“I think people are looking for a special type of packaging. They’re watching their budgets. So we have to come up with different packages that can fit any budget. Not everybody has to be a millionaire to afford a nice-looking cake,” said Ellen Harvischak of Sweet Grace Anna’s Bakery.

Though costs may be rising, Dubasik said brides aren’t letting money stop them from their dream weddings.

“People dream of this day. I think…you kind of space out what you can afford. You do it the best you can do it. But everybody wants their daughter to have their dream wedding,” she said.