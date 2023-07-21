CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — It will be looking a lot like Christmas this weekend in the center of Canfield.

The area around the Village Green will be decorated for the holidays Sunday afternoon as the city hosts its annual “Christmas in July” program. The idea was started a number of years ago by the police department as a way to collect toys and other items for children at Akron Childrens Hospital in Boardman.

Organizers told First News what they’re hoping people will donate.

“New, unwrapped toys, crayons, coloring pencils, activity books. Things that children would enjoy using to spend their time when, if they have the unfortunate event of being at the hospital,” said Sgt. Josh Wells of Canfield Police.

Sunday’s event will feature a visit by Santa — who will arrive on a jet ski — and a “bounce-around” for the kids.

Farmers Bank and the local Dairy Queen are supporting the effort, which runs from 3-6 p.m.

There will be a collection of events coming to Canfield the next few months, including the following: