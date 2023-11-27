CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – With the holidays around the corner, all kids deserve to feel included.

A table with modified toys was displayed at the Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio on Monday.

It was made possible by the organization RePlay for Kids, which teaches volunteers in the community how to modify toys for kids with disabilities. Toys are rewired and replaced with a user-friendly switch.

Parents, therapists and community groups picked up the toys on Monday.

“Somebody with significant physical disabilities that’s not able to move around can hit the switch, make the toy sing, dance, whatever it does and then hit it again and it stops,” said Bev Lankitus, a physical therapist at the Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio.

All the toys are free.