CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners took time to recognize the local Ohio State Cooperative Extension staff Thursday for its work promoting local agriculture.

Commissioners held their weekly meeting at the Extension offices across from the Canfield Fairgrounds. Director Eric Barrett introduced his staff and said the program is working to expand its services to all residents, whether they live in the inner cities or rural areas.

“Two of our newest educators with the partnership of the county are able to do more in the urban schools, Youngstown City, Campbell, Struthers, all those locations. And then even summer day camps where it’s a whole day for kids,” Barrett said.

The Extension Office will have a tent on the fairgrounds through the weekend, showcasing some of its programs.