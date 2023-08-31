CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Opening acts have been announced for this year’s entertainment at the Canfield Fair.

Local country artist Chris Higbee will perform before Koe Wetzel on Sunday, JAC Management revealed Thursday.

Born in Southwestern, Pa. and now living in the area, Higbee has been performing around the area for years — known for his high energy and fiddle playing. He has shared the stage with Charlie Daniels, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Justin Moore, Blake Shelton and Chris Jansen, just to name a few.

The opening act for Boyz II Men is Blaq Rose, Youngstown native Roosevelt Griffin. WKBN talked to Griffin about his career in 2021. He is a music producer, songwriter, singer and musician who has performed in R&B and gospel groups as well as worked with his son on music projects.

Boyz II Men performs on Labor Day on Monday — the last day of the fair.

Tickets for both shows are available on Ticketmaster.com.

On Friday and Saturday, the Demolition Derby and Truck and Tractor Pull are planned. More information on all of the entertainment is available on the Canfield Fair’s website.