CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania couple has created a “stinkin” cute sensation called “Stinkin Cute Trees.” Their signature trademark is “Made by 2 Old People and a Dog.”

The Davidsons repurpose vintage wooden doors into trees, and each one is handcrafted with no two the same.

The idea came to be back in 2019 when Lynn Davidson was scrolling through endless images of holiday crafts on her phone. She stopped at a photo of several rustic Christmas trees made from old wooden doors, asked her husband to make her one and from there, Stinkin Cute Trees was born.

Their business quickly took off, and Lynn decided to leave her job in the medical field after 25 years and pursue her passion full-time. In the first year, they made 171 trees. This year, they’ve made over 2,000.

The Davidsons dropped trees off to White House Fruit Farm on Tuesday where they’ll be available for purchase during the holiday season.

“You do the things that you love, that are good to your heart. If you love it, there are other people that love it, too. There are so many different things out in the world, so don’t ever think that you can’t do it. I’m in my 60s, and we are doing it,” Lynn said.

This will be Stinkin Cute Trees’ fourth year at White House Fruit Farm. They will also be at Christmas in the Woods in Columbiana this year.

Kim Sisco, with White House Fruit Farm, said they like to bring in crafters so they have a lot to offer for everyone.

“We are a family farm and we strive to have something for everybody in the family. So we incorporate all of that and we love to see the families come out,” Sisco said.

For more information on Stinkin Cute Trees, you can follow them on Instagram, Facebook or on the business’ website.