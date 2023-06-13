CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted visited the Mahoning Valley on Tuesday to push a plan to prepare for the future electric vehicle production in Ohio.

“You cannot have an economic development strategy without a workforce development strategy,” he said.

Right now, Husted says the state doesn’t have all of the thousands of trained employees needed to fill tomorrow’s jobs building EVs. But, he says the state is working to ensure that when the new plants are ready to hire, workers will be ready.

It’s happening all over the state as companies with names like General Motors, Ford, Honda and even Foxconn and Ultium Cells are investing billions to be part of the growing EV industry.

“Plants are being built right now. Plants are being re-tooled and we need to train an EV workforce to fill them,” Husted said.

During his Canfield visit on Tuesday, Husted unveiled a new workforce development strategy for the state. He told the crowd at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center that electric vehicles will account for 60% of sales in the next decade. He said by 2030, more than 25,000 people will be needed to fill EV-related jobs in Ohio, but he worries far too few have the needed skills or training now.

“We’re falling behind in producing the talent that we need to produce,” Husted said.

The strategy will be to create and support policies that attract, educate and retain working-age adults willing to take jobs in EV-related positions.

“So if you’re out there watching this, it’s about you. I don’t care where you’re from, what your background is, we want you to be part of this solution,” Husted said.

For its part, the Career Center is building a million-dollar addition to house training courses not only for EV manufacturing but electric power generation. The addition is expected to open this fall.

“So that when people ask if we have an EV program, it is much more than that, and we will continue to develop and adapt for this ever-changing field,” said John Zehentbaur, superintendent of the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Husted says the states that successfully recruit and train tomorrow’s workers will get tomorrow’s high-tech jobs.