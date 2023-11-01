CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s one of the first of its kind in the region — with two hotel brands under one roof — as the ribbon was cut Wednesday morning for the new TownePlace and Springhill Suites in Canfield.

The facility has more than 100 suites for both traditional transient guests and those needing extended stays. It is the latest addition to the Westford community off of US-224 that already includes Kensington Golf Course, a Courtyard hotel and 300 homes.

Chuck Whitman, of CTW Development, said other projects are also getting underway.

“We have an office building to the east of here to put it. It’s about a 20,000-square-foot building, and then we have an assisted living independent living that’ll be started at the same time,” Whitman said.

While construction on the office building and nursing facility could begin next spring, work should be starting before the end of this year on a new Aldi store on land in front of the hotels.

While the new Aldi will be opening here next year, there will be a lot more growth in this development in the years to come, Whitman said.

“Once we finish this, then on the other side to the west of us here, we have a retail area behind the Dunkin’ Donuts and the Panera,” Whitman said.

While Whitman said his staff is still working on plans for the retail space, the new assisted and independent nursing center should be open about a year after construction begins.