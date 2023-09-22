CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Exciting things are going on at the Canfield Fairgrounds this weekend, including one specifically for gearheads.

The third and final stop for the “Outlaw Monster Truck Drags” tour is taking place.

Canfield’s Joe Sylvester is promoting the event and also races “Bad Habit.” He says this is unlike any other show and appeals to all ages.

“There’s a common misconception when it comes to monster trucks that all of it is kind of a show and is staged. Not at the Outlaw Drags. These are real racers. These are real race trucks flying through the air. They don’t look like stuffed animals, they look like a jacked-up truck that you fans have sitting out in the parking lot. We do some real, heavy-hitting racing,” Sylvester said.

“This is definitely its own unique show and Canfield’s one of the bigger ones. We’ve already been to Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania and my hometown Indianapolis, Indiana. We were there last weekend and there was some carnage last weekend but we’re all ready to go and you’re not going to get this show anywhere else in the world,” said racer Colton Kaiser.

The actual show starts at 5 p.m. but you can get a ride in a truck starting at 10 a.m. and meet the drivers.