CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s new state budget did not include $33 million to help Canfield build new schools.

The budget was signed earlier this week by Governor Mike DeWine.

State Representative Al Cutrona, who sponsored the request, said the conference committee made it clear it “had no intention to work with” him on the request.

“We will have another opportunity in the coming months with an additional $700 million in capital appropriations. This will continue to be a priority for me,” Cutrona said.