CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Committee to Support Canfield Schools is hosting an event Monday to discuss the proposed bond levy on the school district.

The CTSCS will be reviewing the details of what is on the ballot this November for the proposed

Bond Levy for the Canfield School District. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Canfield Library, 43 West Main Street.

The discussion follows an announcement sent out by CTSCS sketching a tentative plan for the future of Canfield Schools, including constructing a new middle school, constructing a consolidated elementary school and the renovation of Canfield High School.

According to the release, the plan was devised by 60 individuals from across the district in a series of meetings.

“This plan will provide our students with a modern, safe and comfortable learning environment that will support their educational journey,” the release stated.

In order to fund the project, a bond issue for 7.5 mills was placed on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The Mahoning County Auditor, Ralph Meacham, will be present at Monday night’s meeting to discuss the upcoming 2024 reassessments. A Q&A forum will be held as part of the event.

The event is open to the public for anyone who wants to attend.