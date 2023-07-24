CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield teenager just won a special title.

More than 320 boys and girls participated in the 85th FIRSTENERGY All-American Soap Box Derby. But it was 13-year-old Parker Lame, a student at Austintown Middle School, who took the world title in the Local Super Stock division.

Lame beat his opponent by 7 milliseconds.

“It’s surreal; I can’t even process it,” Lame said when he was asked how he felt right after learning he won.

The Super Stock Division allows racers from 9 to 18 years old the opportunity to expand

their knowledge and build a larger, heavier model car, also from a kit.

The championships were held in Akron on Saturday. Lame qualified for the championships after winning the Portage County race last month.

“It’s one step at a time. I kept telling myself, ‘one race at a time,’ that’s how I won,” he said.

Rebecca Lame, Parker’s mom, said he started racing after he joined the gravity STEM challenge with Austintown Middle School in May. She says now it’s something he loves and has lots of fun doing.

The next step for Parker would be to do rally races or local masters, which is what he is looking into.