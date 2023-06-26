CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer camps are a great way to keep kids busy. For the second year in a row, a camp at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is helping girls learn about construction.

On Monday, over a dozen girls between 12 and 16 years old picked up a hammer and nails, some of them for the first time. It’s part of the Northeast Ohio “Let’s Build” Construction Camp for Girls, aimed at giving women opportunities to explore trades.

“If they don’t know it’s here, how are they going to go into it? The trades are dying so we need to get, we need to be proactive and we need to encourage them,” said camp director Shelly Higgins.

Monday was the first day of the Let’s Build Camp, where the girls learned how to build walls. They’ll spend the rest of the camp doing electrical, plumbing and even painting their projects.

They have skilled professionals volunteering to help them, like representatives with the Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC). Volunteer and IKORCC senior representative Tony Ditommaso said his goal is to break down barriers and introduce girls to this type of career at a young age.

“They will know that there’s an open door, that there’s people available and that there’s a way to reach out to us. Sometimes skilled trades sounds like it’s some kind of a clique that you can’t get into, especially if you’re a young girl. How could you get into there?” Ditommaso said.

Thirteen-year-old Jillian Hopkinson, of Mineral Ridge, went to the camp last year and loved it so much that she came back. Even though she’s not pursuing a trade, she says the skills she learned let her work on projects at home.

“I feel a lot more confident doing this. I get a bunch of experience from it and it teaches a lot of skills,” Hopkinson said.

The camp runs through the end of the week. Each girl will take home a tool bag with everything they need to keep pursuing the field.

Registration for this year’s camp is over, but information for next year will be available on the camp’s website.