CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — South Range Local Schools’ Board of Education has announced its new superintendent for the upcoming school year.

According to press release on Monday, Jarred Zapolnik will assume the role as the district’s superintendent starting Aug. 1, replacing sitting superintendent Bethany Carlson.

Prior to this new position, he served as a principal at Massillon City Schools.

School board President Brian Bagwell released the following statement:

“Consistency in leadership is a priority for this Board, so moving from Mrs. Carlson – to an interim for one school year – to another superintendent was only something the Board was willing to do if it was not satisfied with the candidate search. However, the Board was pleased with the pool of candidates. We are excited for Mr. Zapolnik to take over in August and feel his vision, values and leadership style make him the ideal person for both our families and our District.”

“I’m humbled and honored to join such a wonderful district … Those who have come before have laid the foundation of a high standard of excellence,” Zapolnik said in a press release. “I’m blessed and excited to be part of this wonderful team to collaborate with the whole community and staff to meet the needs of the students and our district’s vision and mission.”