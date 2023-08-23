CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The American flag is inspiring. Seeing it fly inspires many Americans and makes them proud. Some communities have organizations that run flag programs. Today, we found one of those groups in action and talked to them about their program.

It was a work day in Canfield as members of the Rotary Club were installing flags along roads in the city and township.

“You know, when one person gets a flag, another person will get a flag. We literally have a whole road of people that have flags in their yards and they look fantastic,” said Canfield Rotary President Ron Huberty.

Huberty and his helper Brian were covering 75 flags on their route on Wednesday. Sometimes they have to measure from the curb, to compare with a notebook that shows the location of the posts. It’s a big job. There are 1,600 flags flying in Canfield.

“We never have any problems finding help to put flags out and repair them when we bring them back in,” Huberty said.

The Rotary Club puts the flags out in May to cover Memorial Day, Flag Day and July 4th. Then they’re collected and repairs are made to any poles, posts or flags that show wear.

Now, the flags are being put out again to fly for Labor Day, 9/11 and Veterans Day.

It’s the Canfield Rotary’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The money goes to scholarships for Canfield students and Rotary projects, such as the new gazebo in the center of town.

“So everything that we make off this program goes towards the community and students. That’s why we do this program,” Huberty said.

It costs just $35 a year for Canfield residents who want a flag. For more information, email canfieldrotaryflags@gmail.com or visit www.CanfieldRotaryFlags.com.