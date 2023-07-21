CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield is having a great summer produce season.

Customers were filling up their carts Friday with fresh produce, and there’s been high demand for homegrown varieties.

Carl Angiuli said told us some of the summer produce has come earlier than usual this year, while other favorites have come a little later. Tomatoes and peppers are a little later but sweet corn is on time, and zucchini and cucumbers sprung up a little earlier than usual.

“It’s just a little different. I don’t know if it’s because of the haze we’ve had in the air or because it was a little cooler this year in June. We’ve had this warm stretch here in July, and it looks like next is going to be really hot,” Angiuli said.

Peach season is also early this year. Nectarines, yellow, white and donut peaches are all available.