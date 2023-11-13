CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Police Department’s K-9 passed away on Monday after he was transported to a veterinary hospital for emergency surgery.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, K-9 Nix has served the city of Canfield since October 2020.

An earlier post on the department’s page said Nix was transported to the veterinary hospital earlier Monday morning after he was diagnosed with bloat. The diagnosis required emergency surgery.

Bloat occurs when a dog’s stomach fills with gas, food or fluid, causing it to expand and put pressure on organs. In some cases, the dog’s stomach may rotate or twist, requiring immediate treatment.

Earlier this year, WKBN featured Nix and his handler, Officer Aaron Young, as they demonstrated how Nix sniffs out drugs during investigations. Nix went through lengthy training with Young to work on those types of drug seizures.

The Canfield Police Department’s post said Nix has “become beloved by the community.”

“Our condolences go out to Officer Aaron Young and his family as they process such an unexpected loss,” the post stated.