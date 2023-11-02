CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber says there are some positive developments happening in the Valley.

The Chamber hosted its annual Economic Forecast Breakfast in Canfield on Thursday where

local leaders discussed areas where they believe there’s been improvement in the Valley.

Regional Chamber President and CEO Guy Coviello said there is an upward tick in business success and growth. He also said the Valley’s population is growing while the poverty rate is decreasing.

“We saw an increase in the population 2020-2021. We’re bringing projects online that require people to be imported, that require people to be obtained,” said Coviello. “There’s opportunities in the manufacturing sector around $25 to $30 dollars an hour.”

Coviello said there’s also a local demand for engineers and software developers.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this story.