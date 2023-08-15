CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Business operators from all around the country are in the Canfield area this week, discussing ways to expand additive manufacturing.

Executives with America Makes are hosting their 11th annual “Members Meeting & Exchange” conference at Waypoint 4180.

The event will feature discussions on various aspects of new technologies in the fields of energy and defense and how businesses can utilize those in their own operations.

“It’s about bringing folks together, understanding what their needs are, and hopefully, bringing different perspectives together to see how we can move technology forward and get it adapted as quickly as we possibly can,” said John Wilczynski, of America Makes.

Nearly 400 people are expected at the event, which will conclude on Wednesday.