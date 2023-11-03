CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local bird sanctuary is holding its first-ever fall festival.

Birds in Flight Sanctuary is holding the event on Saturday at its location on Columbiana-Canfield Road. Parking will be at South Range Schools and all guests will be shuttled in on buses.

The festival will feature around 30 vendors including food trucks. Organizers say it will be the first time the public will get a chance to see the sanctuary property firsthand since it moved to Canfield in 2022.

“We’re excited that the community can come and see what we’re doing and stop guessing because we’re kinda hidden back, nobody can see anything. So it’s finally nice to have people come out,” said Birds in Flight founder Heather Merritt.

Birds in Flight Sanctuary is located at 8095 Columbiana-Canfield Road in Canfield.

The fall festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.